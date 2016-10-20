UPDATE 3-Dunkin' Brands says U.S. election jitters slowing store openings

(Adds comment from National Federation of Independent Business
economist)
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 20 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc on
Thursday said franchisees are expected to open fewer doughnut
and coffee shops this year due to uncertainty about the economy
and regulations, which could be impacted by the outcome of U.S.
elections next month.
Shares in Dunkin' Brands, which are fueled by expectations
that Dunkin' Donuts will expand aggressively in the United
States, fell 3.2 percent to $49.38 on Thursday.
The group now expects net new U.S. Dunkin' Donuts openings
to be at the low end of a previously provided range of 430 to
460 stores this year.
Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis told Reuters that some
franchisees are putting new store plans on hold until after the
Nov. 8 election, when the political landscape is more certain.
"Franchisees are uncertain which direction everything is
going in terms of government," he said. "Everyone is sick to
death of the election ... Once we know the direction we're going
in, they'll be able to deal with it" and growth will resume, he
added.
U.S. restaurants also are battling intense competition from
upstart chains and meal-kit sellers, in addition to getting
battered by falling grocery prices, which are encouraging more
people to eat at home.
Franchisees could face problem no matter whether Republican
Donald Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton takes the White House.
There is growing speculation that Trump's sinking poll
numbers could influence elections on the federal and state
level, which could affect tax, healthcare and minimum wage
policies. If local elections are hit, policies covering
construction and business regulation could shift.
Clinton, among other things, has championed raising the
minimum wage as well as paid family and medical leave. Trump
takes a more pro-business stance with promises to lower taxes
and slash regulations, but his erratic behavior during the
campaign has raised concerns about how he would govern.
Survey results from the National Federation of Independent
Business found that uncertainty among small business owners is
at a 42-year high.
"Political uncertainty is big. This is definitely not just
restaurants," said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist for NFIB,
which counts 325,000 small business owners as member.
Visits to Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins were down in the
latest quarter.
Sales of iced coffee and breakfast sandwiches helped
overcome that weakness at U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets, where
sales at established restaurants rose a better-than-expected 2
percent in the third quarter, according to results released on
Thursday.
That was not the case at U.S. Baskin-Robbins ice cream
shops, which reported a surprise 0.9 percent drop in same-store
sales for the quarter.
Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $52.7
million, or 57 cents per share, in the quarter from $46.2
million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.
Dunkin' said total sales fell 1.3 percent to $207.1 million,
due to the sale of company-operated stores to franchisees.
Analysts had expected total sales of $214.4 million and
earnings per share of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Lisa Shumaker)