Dunkin' Donuts owner's profit rises 28 pct

May 4 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as customers spent more on cold coffee and breakfast sandwiches at its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts stores.

The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins brand, said net income rose to $47.5 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased slightly to $190.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
