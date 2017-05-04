Dunkin' Donuts owner's profit rises 28 pct

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as customers spent more on cold coffee and breakfast sandwiches at its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts stores.
The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins brand, said net income rose to $47.5 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased slightly to $190.7 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.