UPDATE 1-Dunkin' Donuts posts flat U.S. comparable sales in 1st-qtr

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said on Thursday sales at established Dunkin' Donuts stores in the United States were little changed in the first quarter, hurt by a decline in store traffic.
Sales at U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets open for more than a year — which make up about three-fourths of the Dunkin' Brands' revenue — were expected to rise 0.8 percent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
This led Dunkin' Brands, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain, to report lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.
The results came amid an "increasingly challenging environment for retail and restaurants," Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Nigel Travis said.
The company said net income rose to $47.5 million, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $37.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.
The rise in net income was helped by a tax benefit due to a new accounting standard for share-based compensation.
Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dunkin' Brands' Revenue increased slightly to $190.7 million, missing analysts' expectation of $192.2 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.