RLPC: Dunkin' Brands to tap with $1.953B loan

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 30 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
, known for its Dunkin' Donuts doughnuts and coffee and
Baskin Robbins ice cream brands, is tapping the market for a
$1.953 billion senior secured credit, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC. The new loan will refinance existing debt.
The company will launch the new loan via a lender call at 2
p.m. tomorrow. Barclays leads the deal.
The new credit will comprise a $100 million revolver
maturing November 23, 2015, and an approximate $1.853 billion
term loan maturing November 23, 2017. Existing corporate family
ratings are B2/B+, while senior secured facility ratings are
B2/B+.
Dunkin Brands' existing senior secured credit consists of an
approximately $1.9 billion term loan facility due November 2017,
and a $100 million revolving credit expiring November 2015.
The company's existing term loan is priced at a spread of
LIB+300, with a 1 percent Libor floor.
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is a global franchisor of quick
service restaurants serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods,
as well as hard-serve ice cream.