REFILE-BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands appoints CEO Travis as chairman

May 10 May 10 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : * Announces board changes * Says CEO Nigel Travis appointed chairman * Says Jon Luther retires as chairman * Says Raul Alvarez appointed lead independent director * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
