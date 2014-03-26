版本:
2014年 3月 27日

REFILE-BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands CEO Nigel Travis' 2013 total compensation $4.2 mln versus $1.9 mln in 2012

March 27 March 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : * CEO Nigel Travis' 2013 total compensation $4.2 million versus $1.9 million in

2012 - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
