REFILE-BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands CEO Nigel Travis' 2013 total compensation $4.2 mln versus $1.9 mln in 2012

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 27 March 26 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : * CEO Nigel Travis' 2013 total compensation $4.2 million versus $1.9 million in
2012 - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.