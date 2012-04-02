UPDATE 2-Dunkin' switching to Coke from Pepsi

April 2 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc will soon start serving Coca-Cola Co beverages at its Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins shops, instead of the PepsiCo Inc drinks it used to serve, the company said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More than 9,400 Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins restaurants across the United States will begin the conversion to selling Coke products, including juices, enhanced waters and energy drinks, by August, the company said.

"Dunkin' Donuts has been a valued partner of PepsiCo over the last five years and we've enjoyed being part of its success," PepsiCo said in a statement.

Pizza chain Papa John's International Inc last year switched from Coke to Pepsi.

Coca-Cola shares closed up 13 cents to $74.14 on Monday, while Pepsi shares closed up 39 cents at $66.74. Dunkin' shares were up 55 cents at $30.63. 0