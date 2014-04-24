Dunkin' Brands profit falls 3.5 pct

April 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the parent of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, reported a 3.5 percent decline in quarterly profit due to higher income tax expenses and extreme cold weather that hit comparable-store sales growth.

Net income fell to $23 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29, from $23.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Dunkin' earned 33 cents per share.

Revenue rose 6.2 percent to $171.9 million.

Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts outlets in the United States rose 1.2 percent in the first quarter. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected a 3.4 percent increase in Dunkin' Donuts U.S. same-restaurant sales. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)