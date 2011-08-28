Dunkin' Brands shares are pricey -Barron's

NEW YORK Aug 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's (DNKN.O) shares are too expensive given its growth prospects, financial weekly Barron's said in its Aug. 29 issue.

The operator of Dunkin' Donuts is still mostly a breakfast-oriented, regional chain, curbing its expansion potential, Barron's wrote.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands, which also operates Baskin-Robbins, closed at $26.28 on Friday on the Nasdaq Stock Market, meaning they are pricier than those of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) and DineEquity (DIN.N) on a price-to-earnings per share basis, Barron's said.

Dunkin' Brands went public last month and its shares sold for $19 in its initial public offering. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Braden Reddall)