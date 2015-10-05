FDA orders duodenoscope makers to conduct studies on use

Oct 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
ordered three Japanese manufacturers of duodenoscopes to
conduct studies to evaluate how the devices are being used.
Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and
Pentax Medical, a unit of Hoya Corp, have been asked to
submit postmarket surveillance plans within 30 days, the FDA
said on Monday.(1.usa.gov/1LdYQcG)
In August, the FDA asked health care facilities using
duodenoscopes and other reusable medical devices to meticulously
follow the manufacturers' cleaning instructions to avoid the
spread of superbugs.
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the
throat that are used to drain fluids from blocked pancreatic and
biliary ducts.
