UPDATE 1-FDA asks duodenoscopes makers to study success of cleaning guide

Oct 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
ordered three Japanese manufacturers of duodenoscopes to
conduct studies to evaluate how the devices are being used, as
part of its effort to prevent the transmission of infections
through the device.
Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes inserted down the
throat to drain fluids from blocked pancreatic and biliary
ducts. They are at the center of a recent superbug outbreak in
the United States.
The FDA in August asked health care facilities using these
and other reusable medical devices to meticulously follow the
cleaning instructions to avoid the spread of superbugs.
The FDA on Monday gave Olympus Corp, Fujifilm
Holdings Corp and Pentax Medical, a unit of Hoya Corp
, 30 days to study the effectiveness of the
instructions. (1.usa.gov/1LdYQcG)
The agency said the studies would help it formulate new
labeling for the devices to include instructions or other
actions to prevent the spread of infections.
The three Japanese companies sell duodenoscopes in the
United States. Olympus is the biggest maker of the device.
The FDA gave the trio warning letters in August after
finding multiple violations during inspections of their
facilities in the United States and abroad.
