UPDATE 1-DuPont buying microbiome firm, seeks edge in emerging crop products

(Adds DuPont executive vice president comments, paragraphs 4-5
and 14-15)
By Carey Gillam
April 22 DuPont is buying a
California-based microbiome discovery company for development of
biological crop products, a move that the chemical and crop
company hopes will give it an edge in an emerging agricultural
market.
DuPont's announcement on Wednesday did not disclose how much
it is paying for Taxon Biosciences Inc, but said the 15-year-old
company brings a "broad intellectual property estate" that will
contribute to new DuPont seed treatments, and foliar and soil
applications for row crops, fruits and vegetables.
The company said it will start testing biological discovery
leads identified by Tiburon, Calif-based Taxon this year. The
deal is expected to close in the second quarter.
DuPont executive vice president Jim Borel said in an
interview that he expects new products in the company's
biologicals pipeline to start hitting the market within about
five years. Borel said the biologicals market is growing rapidly
"and it's an area where science can make a real difference."
DuPont expects demand in Europe, North America and Latin
America, Borel said.
Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont's move is the latest in a
string of acquisitions and expansions by the world's largest
agrichemical companies to harness microbes, plant extracts and
other natural substances to try to better control pests and
improve plant health, quality and yield.
They have long been the subject of exploration and analyses
by scientists, both for use in human and plant health. New
technologies have sped up the process.
Rival Monsanto Co. this year has 500,000 test plots
on farms across the Midwest this spring, analyzing microbial
strains. Bayer AG, Syngenta AG and a roster
of other companies in the agricultural seed and chemicals
business are also racing to roll out new biological products for
plants.
Experts peg the market at roughly $2 billion today with an
expected growth rate of 10 to 15 percent.
DuPont's purchase of Taxon is aimed at boosting its reach
into biological products for agriculture, but the company
already has business units developing such things as probiotics
for human health, enzymes and proteins for industrial
applications and animal feed, and inoculants for agriculture.
DuPont reaped more than $1 billion in biologicals sales last
year.
Industry leaders have said biological-based product
offerings have the potential to dramatically increase the number
of bushels farmers coax from their crops. Future improvements
are forecast not just for corn and beans, but wheat, canola,
cotton and fruits and vegetables.
The move coincides with concerns from consumers and
environmentalists, and increased regulatory rigor, over the
effectiveness and efficiency of some genetically engineered
crops and agricultural chemicals that many U.S. farmers rely on.
The more natural biological solutions face fewer concerns and
regulatory hurdles, according to agricultural experts.
Borel said that while new biological products for crops
could reduce demand for some existing agrichemicals, others
would be complementary.
"This is giving farmers more options," Borel said.
Some companies are working on offerings that are sprayed on
seeds to wash off into the soil and protect the crop from pests,
reducing the need for insecticide applications. Others say they
are building microbial applications that will make crops grow
better with less water or less fertilizer.
(Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Grant
McCool)