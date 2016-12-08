DuPont CEO Breen says Trump win unlikely to impact Dow deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Dec 8 Dupont Chief Executive Ed Breen said on Thursday the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is not likely to have an impact on his company's planned merger with rival Dow Chemical.
While Trump was critical of other large mergers during the campaign, Breen said many U.S. Justice Department officials reviewing the merger are career employees. "I don't think it has any impact. We're very far down the road," Breen said in an interview after speaking to the Boston College Chief Executives Club. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.