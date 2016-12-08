DuPont CEO Breen says Trump win unlikely to impact Dow deal

BOSTON Dec 8 Dupont Chief Executive Ed Breen said on Thursday the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is not likely to have an impact on his company's planned merger with rival Dow Chemical.

While Trump was critical of other large mergers during the campaign, Breen said many U.S. Justice Department officials reviewing the merger are career employees. "I don't think it has any impact. We're very far down the road," Breen said in an interview after speaking to the Boston College Chief Executives Club. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)