DuPont set for car paint unit deal this week-sources

NEW YORK Aug 29 DuPont is nearing a deal
to sell its car paint unit to private equity firm Carlyle Group
LP as early as this week, three people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, marking the end of an 8-month-long
auction.
The deal is likely to be in the region of $4.8 billion, one
of the people said, cautioning that the final details were still
being worked out. Complexities in negotiating a carve-out of the
performance coatings unit delayed an agreement, the people
added.
DuPont and Carlyle declined to comment.
DuPont's performance coatings business primarily sells to
Maaco and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are also key customers, although
selling to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as
lucrative.