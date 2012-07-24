版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 02:59 BJT

DuPont gets three final bids for car paint unit-sources

July 24 DuPont has received three final bids for its car paint unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the chemical company's auction of the roughly $3.5 billion business enters its final leg.

Carlyle Group LP, Apollo Global Management LLC and a consortium of KKR & Co LP and Onex Corp submitted final bids last Friday, the sources said. A pairing of Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital LLC, which was previously in the process, dropped out, they added.

Representatives of DuPont, KKR, Onex, Apollo, Carlyle, Blackstone and Bain either declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment.

The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as lucrative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐