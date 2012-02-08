版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 02:17 BJT

Chinese firm indicted for conspiracy involving DuPont-filing

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 8 U.S. prosecutors secured an indictment against a Chinese company for conspiracy to commit economic espionage and other charges in a widening case over the alleged theft of industrial secrets from chemical giant DuPont, according to the indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

