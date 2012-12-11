DuPont boosts forecast; to buy back $1 billion in shares

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
Dec 11 DuPont boosted its 2012 forecast and announced a $1 billion stock buy back on Tuesday.
The chemical company now expects profit this year to be at the high end of its forecast to earn $3.25 to $3.30 per share.
Analysts expect earnings of $3.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of DuPont rose 2.2 percent to $44.65 in after-hours trading.
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.