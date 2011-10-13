DuPont seeking buyers for Teijin JV-Bloomberg

Oct 12 DuPont Co (DD.N) is seeking buyers for two separate businesses, a polyester-film joint venture and one that makes powder-based paint, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

DuPont is being advised by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on the sale of DuPont Teijin Films Ltd, which is jointly owned by DuPont and Teijin Ltd (3401.T), while Greenhill & Co is the advisor on the powder-coatings sale, Bloomberg said.

The assets will likely fetch less than $1 billion each, Bloomberg reported.

DuPont is also considering buying the 28 percent stake it doesn't already own in Solae LLC, its soy-products joint venture with Bunge Ltd (BG.N), Bloomberg said. It added that DuPont has put that process on hold while it decides whether to merge the business with Danisco, a Danish-based maker of food ingredients and enzymes.

Goldman, Greenhill, Bunge and Dupont were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)