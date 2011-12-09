UPDATE 1-DuPont cuts FY2011 outlook; shares down

* Sees FY shr $3.87-$3.95

* Cites weak global demand

* Shares down 6 pct

DEC 9 Chemical maker DuPont cut its full-year profit outlook, citing slower growth in some of its business due to weakness in its end markets.

For 2011, the company sees earnings in the range of $3.87-$3.95, down from earlier forecast of $3.97-$4.05.

"The earnings revision reflects destocking across polymers and certain industrial supply chains that has accelerated during the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said in a statement.

"Consumer electronics demand has further softened, and housing and construction markets remain weak," Kullman added.

DuPont is the largest global producer of titanium dioxide, a white pigment also known as Ti02 that is used to make paint and other consumer goods.

Shares of the company closed at $46.50 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were down 6 percent at $43.72 in pre-market trade on Friday.