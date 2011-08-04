DuPont may recall, halt sales of herbicide--US EPA

* EPA says DuPont may stop selling, recall Imprelis

* Customers complain herbicide kills trees

* DuPont shares down 1.9 percent

NEW YORK, Aug 4 DuPont (DD.N) may stop selling and recall its widely used Imprelis herbicide after customers and several lawsuits complained that the treatment has killed thousands of trees.

In Aug. 3 letters to DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said: "DuPont has stated that it is willing to voluntarily stop the sale and distribution of Imprelis and to recall Imprelis from its distributors and customers."

The letters were posted on the EPA's website.

The EPA encouraged DuPont to meet by next Tuesday to discuss why the agency should not order a halt to sales.

It also "strongly" encouraged DuPont to reconsider its request that thousands of documents on Imprelis' safety and effectiveness remain confidential, citing the "public interest" in releasing them.

Based in Wilmington, Delaware, DuPont is one of the world's biggest chemical companies, with $31.51 billion of net sales in 2010. Representatives of the company and the EPA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

The EPA had conditionally approved Imprelis for sale last October, but DuPont this year began receiving many complaints that the herbicide may be lethal to mature landscape trees.

DuPont has advised customers not to use Imprelis near Norway spruce and white pines. [ID:nN1E76E15Z]

On its website, DuPont has called Imprelis "the most scientifically advanced turf herbicide in over 40 years," targeting broadleaf weeds such as dandelion, clover, plantains, wild violet and ground ivy.

It said the product went through more than 400 trials, and was approved for use in all U.S. states except California and New York.

Shares of DuPont were down 1.9 percent at $49.53 in trading before the market opened. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)