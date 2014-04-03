US court voids $920 mln DuPont award in Kevlar case

April 3 A federal appeals court on Thursday
threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict in favor of DuPont Co
in a case over the alleged theft of trade secrets for a
fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia
said the verdict against South Korea's Kolon Industries Inc
must be voided because the trial judge improperly
excluded relevant evidence that was material to Kolon's defense.
A Richmond jury had awarded the damages in Sept. 2011, after
DuPont had accused Kolon of deliberately stealing trade secrets
and confidential information regarding its Kevlar para-aramid
fiber. The fiber is also used to make tires and fiber-optic
cables, in addition to body armor.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)