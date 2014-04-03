版本:
US court voids $920 mln DuPont award in Kevlar case

April 3 A federal appeals court on Thursday threw out a $919.9 million jury verdict in favor of DuPont Co in a case over the alleged theft of trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said the verdict against South Korea's Kolon Industries Inc must be voided because the trial judge improperly excluded relevant evidence that was material to Kolon's defense.

A Richmond jury had awarded the damages in Sept. 2011, after DuPont had accused Kolon of deliberately stealing trade secrets and confidential information regarding its Kevlar para-aramid fiber. The fiber is also used to make tires and fiber-optic cables, in addition to body armor. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)
