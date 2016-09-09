EU regulators halt Dow, DuPont merger review to gather data

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 EU antitrust regulators have
halted their scrutiny of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont's
proposed merger while the companies provide more
information regarding their $130 billion deal.
The European Commission opened a full investigation into the
case in August, concerned that the deal to create the world's
largest integrated crop protection and seeds company may reduce
competition in these sectors as well as certain petrochemicals.
"The Commission has stopped the clock in its in-depth
investigation into the proposed merger between Dow and Dupont,"
a spokesman said.
"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the
parties do not provide an important piece of information that
the Commission has requested from them."
The EU antitrust enforcer will set a new deadline for its
investigation once it has received the required data. DuPont and
Dow Chemicals, which aim to close the deal in early 2017, had
previously offered concessions which regulators said were
insufficient.
The agrichemicals industry has seen a wave of consolidation
in recent months. ChemChina may seek EU approval next week for
its $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
German pharmaceutical and crop chemicals manufacturer Bayer
AG is also pursuing U.S. peer and world No. 1 seeds
company Monsanto Co.
