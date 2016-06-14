UPDATE 1-U.S. Justice Dept should analyze Dow-DuPont deal -senator

(New throughout, adds background and details, Dow statement, no
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 14 The chairman of the U.S. Senate
Judiciary Committee on Tuesday urged federal antitrust officials
to conduct a "careful analysis" of Dow Chemical Co's
proposed $130 billion merger with DuPont, adding pressure
on officials to scrutinize how rapid consolidation in
agriculture will affect farmers and consumers.
U.S. Senator Charles Grassley called for the review in a
letter to the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division.
The Iowa Republican said he was concerned the planned tie-up
will decrease competition in the farming sector following a
flood of mergers and acquisitions in recent years.
He also said he was worried the deal could raise barriers to
entry for smaller companies, hurt innovation and raise prices
for products.
Grassley's request for a federal review increases attention
on risks of consolidation as more large agribusiness deals are
in the offing. Bayer AG is pursuing a $62 billion
acquisition of Monsanto Co, the world's top seed maker,
while Chinese state-owned China National Chemical Corp
, or ChemChina, plans to buy Swiss crop chemicals
company Syngenta AG for $43 billion.
A global downturn in grain prices and a strong dollar have
reduced U.S. farm income and prompted farmers to cut spending.
That has eaten into sales of the big six agrochemical and seed
companies that are now looking to bolster profits through
mergers and partnerships.
Dow expects the regulatory review of its proposed merger
with DuPont "will be a thorough process," a company spokeswoman
said. The deal is "pro-competitive and good for farmers and
consumers," she said.
Dow has previously said it expects the deal to close in the
second half of 2016.
DuPont had no immediate comment. The Justice Department
declined to comment.
In March, Grassley, who also serves on the agriculture
committee, joined other senators asking for the U.S. government
panel that reviews foreign acquisitions to assess the impact of
ChemChina's planned acquisition of Syngenta on domestic food
security .
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the
review panel, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters,
a move that subjects the deal to additional government scrutiny.
Last month, Monsanto turned down Bayer's acquisition attempt
as "incomplete and financially inadequate" but said it was open
to further negotiations.
Monsanto said the initial offer did not adequately address
potential "regulatory execution risks related to the
acquisition."
