版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 18:59 BJT

S.Africa Pannar, DuPont deal approved

JOHANNESBURG May 28 The South African Competition Appeal Court has approved DuPont's bid to buy control of domestic seed company Pannar Seed, the two companies said on Monday, giving the U.S. chemicals company a toehold in Africa's agricultural sector.

The approval is subject to the companies meeting certain conditions, including long-term investment in South Africa, the firms said.

Pioneer Hi-Bred, the agricultural unit of DuPont, announced in 2010 that it was buying Pannar Seed in an effort to expand its reach into corn production through Africa. The companies did not disclose financial terms.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐