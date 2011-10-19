UPDATE 3-DuPont suit claims Monsanto infringed corn patent

* Suit alleges Monsanto infringed on corn seed patents
* DuPont asks for reimbursement, damages
* Seeks permanent injunction against use of methods
(Updates with comment from Monsanto)
Oct 18 DuPont's (DD.N) Pioneer seed unit has
sued Monsanto Co (MON.N), claiming its archrival infringed on
patents that help genetically modified corn seeds germinate.
The suit, filed on Tuesday, is the latest volley in a
bitter fight between the duo for dominance in the lucrative
U.S. corn seed industry.
In its lawsuit, filed in United States District Court for
the Southern District of Iowa, Pioneer Hi-Bred International
claims that it owns patents on a method "of enhancing the vigor
of maize seeds" by defoliating the plant at a particular point
after pollination but before harvest, and on a maize seed and
stand of maize seeds that have such enhanced vigor.
The suit alleges that Monsanto has been using the methods
protected by Pioneer's patents and seeks reimbursement by
Monsanto for any profits gained from the sale of products made
with the patents, as well as damages.
The suit, which alleges Monsanto's infringement is "willful
and deliberate," does not seek a specific dollar amount in
damages.
The patents, U.S. patent numbers 5,518,989 and 6,162,974,
cover technologies that improve corn seed germination.
First filed in 1994, the patents have been used by Monsanto
at its Constantine, Michigan, research site, Pioneer claimed in
the lawsuit.
Pioneer also wants its attorney's fees reimbursed and
Monsanto blocked from using the patented methods in the
future.
Monsanto issued a statement following the lawsuit's filing,
calling it "baseless" and "without merit," and said the
approach covered by DuPont's patent is not used in any of
Monsanto's production fields.
"This filing appears to be another in a series of frivolous
claims initiated by DuPont against our business and aimed at
distracting us from our mission of investing in and delivering
new product offerings to farmers around the world. We will
defend our business against this latest attack," the Monsanto
statement said.
The two companies are bitter rivals. Separate from the
patent infringement suit filed on Tuesday, the two have been
locked in an ongoing court battle over a soured licensing
agreement.
DuPont has accused Monsanto of illegal, anti-competitive
behavior and Monsanto claims DuPont has breached business
ethics and violated the terms of licensing agreements
Monsanto shares fell 0.5 percent in after-hours trading to
$74.53 after gaining 2.8 percent in regular hours. The shares
of DuPont closed at $44.98, up 2.7 percent.
The case is Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc v. Monsanto
Co, No. 4:11-cv-00497.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Carey Gillam in
Kansas City; editing by Bernard Orr)