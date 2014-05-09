U.S. court affirms sanctions against DuPont in battle with Monsanto

May 9 U.S. chemical maker DuPont and its
agricultural seed unit, Pioneer, acted in bad faith in a
long-running legal battle with rival Monsanto Co,
according to a federal appeals court ruling on Friday that
affirmed sanctions against DuPont.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed
with a lower court decision in Missouri that sided with Monsanto
in a dispute over DuPont's use of Monsanto's patented seed
technology that makes certain crops able to tolerate
glyphosate-based herbicide.
The appeals court ruling said the lower court was correct in
finding that "DuPont had abused the judicial process and acted
in bad faith," and should be sanctioned for its conduct. The
court found that DuPont's actions did not rise to the level of
"fraud on the court," however.
Friday's ruling did not specify the amount of sanctions, but
they are to cover Monsanto's attorneys fees.
Monsanto had little to say about the latest turn in the
five-year-old court battle.
"The decision speaks for itself," said Monsanto spokesman
Thomas Helscher.
"We are disappointed in the decision reached by the Federal
Circuit today in the now-concluded litigation with Monsanto,"
said DuPont spokesman Dan Turner. "It is important to note,
however, that the appellate panel agreed with our long-standing
position that we did not commit fraud on the court."
A jury in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis in 2012
ordered DuPont to pay Monsanto $1 billion in damages for
violating a 2002 licensing agreement between the two companies.
But last year, DuPont said it would pay Monsanto $1.75 billion
in a new licensing deal that threw out the jury award.
That deal allowed DuPont to appeal the sanctions, however,
which DuPont did, leading to Friday's ruling.
Monsanto filed suit against DuPont and its Pioneer unit in
May 2009, citing the unlicensed use of the so-called Roundup
Ready trait. It said DuPont violated the licensing agreement
when it tried to develop a new product that stacked its own
technology with Monsanto's.
DuPont countered that Monsanto acted fraudulently in
obtaining its patent, rendering it invalid. And notably, Dupont
argued it was not aware it could not put its own trait on top
of, or "stack" it with, the Roundup Ready trait.
But email communications revealed through discovery showed
that DuPont was advised by its own lawyers that the licensing
arrangement restricted stacking of its own trait with
Monsanto's. Monsanto asked the court for sanctions against
DuPont for the misrepresentation.
Both companies have strong positions in the U.S. seed
industry and have been racing each other to develop
higher-yielding crops through genetic modifications and other
means.
Monsanto introduced its Roundup Ready soybean technology in
1996. Roundup Ready crops can tolerate sprayings of Roundup, or
glyphosate-based, herbicide. The technology has become a
foundation for many key crops, including corn, alfalfa, cotton,
canola and sugar beets.
