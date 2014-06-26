DuPont cuts second-quarter, full-year operating profit forecast

BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q1 EPS of $0.58
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
June 26 Chemicals maker DuPont cut its operating profit forecast for the second quarter and full year, mainly due to a worse-than-expected performance at its agriculture and performance chemicals units.
The company's shares fell about 4 percent in extended trade.
DuPont lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to $4 per share from $4.10 per share, and said it expected second-quarter operating profit to be moderately below the $1.28 per share it reported last year.
DuPont shares closed at $67.70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission gave its blessing to Emerson Electric Co's acquisition of industrial valve manufacturer Pentair PLC on condition that it sells Pentair's switchbox business to Crane Co.