DuPont cuts second-quarter, full-year operating profit forecast

June 26 Chemicals maker DuPont cut its operating profit forecast for the second quarter and full year, mainly due to a worse-than-expected performance at its agriculture and performance chemicals units.

The company's shares fell about 4 percent in extended trade.

DuPont lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to $4 per share from $4.10 per share, and said it expected second-quarter operating profit to be moderately below the $1.28 per share it reported last year.

DuPont shares closed at $67.70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)
