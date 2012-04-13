UPDATE 1-Dupont seeks new bids for car paint unit-sources

* Five PE groups formed to bid for DuPont unit-sources
* DuPont asks for new bids on May 7-sources
* Carlyle/Apollo; KKR/Onex; TPG/Advent pair up-sources
* Other pairings are Bain/Blackstone; CD&R/CVC-sources
By Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, April 13 Chemical maker DuPont
has asked private equity bidders to team up and make new offers
for its car paint business after initial bids fell short of
expectations, according to people familiar with the matter.
New bids for the business, which could be worth as much as
$4 billion, are due on May 7, following management presentations
to the buyout firms in recent weeks, according to two of the
sources.
Five private equity groups have formed to bid for the Dupont
business, all the sources said.
Carlyle Group LP and Apollo Global Management LLC
have paired up, while TPG Capital LP has teamed up with
Advent International, and KKR & Co LP with Onex Corp
, they said.
Sources told Reuters previously that Blackstone Group LP
has teamed up with Bain Capital, and Clayton Dubilier &
Rice LLC paired up with CVC Capital Partners.
Several of the private equity firms have concerns about the
earnings assumptions that DuPont made for the business, as well
as an industry trend where volumes in selling paint to auto body
shops have been on a steady decline, according to the sources.
The interested parties have expressed those concerns in
meetings with the management in the past few weeks, they said.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling
to so-called original equipment manufacturers are not as
lucrative.
All the sources were not authorized to speak with the media
and asked not to be named. Representatives for the private
equity firms did not have immediate comment, while DuPont
declined to comment.