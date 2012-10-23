版本:
2012年 10月 23日 星期二

DuPont quarterly profit drops on low demand for paint pigment

Oct 23 DuPont reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due in part to falling demand for titanium dioxide paint pigment and solar panel parts.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $10 million, or a penny per share, compared with $452 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.4 billion.

The company plans to lay off 1,500 workers in the next 12 to 18 months.

