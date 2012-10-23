CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-DuPont to cut 1,500 jobs as economies worsen

(Corrects to show revised I/B/E/S earnings comparison)
* Quarterly earnings miss Wall Street forecast
* Revenue falls 9 percent to $7.4 billion, misses Street
view
* Laying off 2 percent of workforce should help save $450
million
* DuPont forecasts 2012 profit below Wall Street
expectations
* Shares down 6 percent
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 23 DuPont reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and announced
1,500 job cuts as part of a cost savings program designed to
offset falling sales around the world.
Shares of the chemical company fell 6 percent in premarket
trading.
The move by DuPont, a member of the Dow Jones industrial
average and the maker of Kevlar bulletproof fiber and
Corian countertops, marks one of the more extreme reactions to
slipping demand and global economic uncertainty so far in this
earnings season.
DuPont's sales fell 9 percent to $7.4 billion in the third
quarter, while analysts on average had expected $8.15 billion.
Demand fell most sharply in Asia and Europe, hurt by higher
prices for titanium dioxide paint pigment and solar panel parts.
The company posted net income of $10 million, or a penny per
share, compared with $452 million, or 48 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, DuPont earned 32 cents per share,
while analysts on average had expected 46 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company plans to lay off 1,500 workers around the world
- about 2 percent of its 70,000-person workforce - in the next
12 to 18 months as part of a restructuring plan it hopes will
save about $450 million.
DuPont expects to earn $3.25 to $3.30 per share this year,
below the $3.93 that Wall Street has forecast.
Shares of DuPont were down 6 percent at $46.77 in trading
before the market opened.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)