UPDATE 5-DuPont cutting 1,500 jobs; profit forecast slashed

* 3rd-qtr earnings miss Wall Street forecast
* Revenue falls 9 percent, misses Street view
* Laying off 2 percent of workforce
* Sees 2012 profit below Wall Street view
* Shares plunge more than 9 percent
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 23 DuPont slashed its earnings
forecast, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and
announced 1,500 job cuts on Tuesday, signs that demand for the
chemical company's lucrative paint and solar products is
slipping around the world.
Shares of DuPont, a component of the Dow Jones industrial
average, fell more than 9 percent in midday trading.
The job cuts are one of the more extreme reactions so far
this earnings season to slipping demand and global economic
uncertainty, and recent data suggest more layoffs could be on
the way.
The number of jobs cut at U.S.-based employers jumped to
33,816 in September, up 5 percent from August, when layoffs hit
a 20-month low, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas, a
consulting firm that tracks layoff data.
The DuPont cuts "may be a harbinger of things to come," John
Challenger, the firm's chief executive, said.
Sagging sales and profits have become the norm across
Corporate America for third-quarter results, and DuPont was no
exception.
The company's sales fell 9 percent to $7.4 billion, below
analysts' average forecast of $8.15 billion.
The drop was felt around the world, most sharply in Asia and
Europe. Higher prices for titanium dioxide (Ti02), a key pigment
used to make paint and a market DuPont dominates, heavily dented
sales, as did falling demand for pastes used to make solar
panels.
In China, some of DuPont's customers have put infrastructure
projects on hold, harming demand for the Ti02 pigment and Nomex
flame-resistant fabric for transformers, Chief Executive Ellen
Kullman said.
Trying to reassure Wall Street, Kullman said the recently
announced Chinese stimulus program should bolster sales by at
soon as the first quarter of next year.
"We really see China hopefully becoming an improving picture
as their new government stabilizes and gets back to focusing on
the future," she said.
Despite the softening Ti02 market, DuPont will continue to
expand its capacity to produce the chemical in 2013 and 2014,
she said.
"We take a long-term view on the Ti02 industry, and the
industry fundamentals are solid," said Kullman, who ran the
company's Ti02 business in the 1990s. "Short term, there's
always going to be some puts and takes, because it is a cyclical
chemical."
The Ti02 market should grow at the same rate as global gross
domestic product, and DuPont is the only producer that has
announced increases in capacity, she said.
Wall Street worries that demand for the pigment could drop,
leaving DuPont holding the bag.
"It's an illustration of the concern, 'Are we just slowing
or this a cliff?'" said Jeff Windau, an analyst with Edward
Jones. "There's concern on the international markets,
specifically the more-commoditized types of products (like)
titanium dioxide."
CHARGES FOR LAYOFFS
DuPont posted third-quarter net income of $10 million, or a
penny per share, compared with $452 million, or 48 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 32 cents per share,
while analysts on average had expected 46 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The 1,500 layoffs amount to about 2 percent of DuPont's
70,000-strong workforce.
Kullman said the job cuts will come around the world and in
all businesses. She declined to mention specific regions where
the cuts would be severe.
Roughly half of the layoffs are due to the weak economy, the
company said, and it took a one-time charge of $242 million to
pay out severance to workers.
The rest of the layoffs are connected to DuPont's August
sale of its slow-growing car paint business to investment firm
Carlyle Group LP for $4.9 billion.
Carlyle did not need some legal, human resource and other
support staff previously used by DuPont to manage the car paint
business. DuPont took a $152 million charge in the third quarter
for its plan to lay off some of those employees.
The sale is expected to bring in after-tax proceeds of $4
billion cash when it closes in the first quarter of 2013, DuPont
Chief Financial Officer Nick Fanandakis said on a conference
call with investors.
DuPont cut its 2012 profit outlook to a range of $3.25 to
$3.30 per share, below the $3.93 expected by Wall Street.
Previously, the company expected at least $3.79 per share,
excluding the car paint business.
Shares of DuPont were down 9.3 percent at $45.11 in midday
trading.