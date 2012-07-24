DuPont quarterly profit slips 3 percent on higher costs

BRIEF-Goldgroup Mining announces increased gold production in 2016
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 24 Chemical maker DuPont posted a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher costs offset a jump in revenue.
The company posted net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.48 per share during the second quarter.
Revenue rose to $11.28 billion from $10.49 billion.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.