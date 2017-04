April 23 Chemicals maker DuPont's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher demand for agricultural chemicals and seeds ahead of the spring planting season in North America.

The company's profit rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.58 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.49 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $10.4 billion.