DuPont expects SEC to finish review of Dow merger by June

April 26 DuPont said on Tuesday it
expected the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's review of
its proposed merger with Dow Chemical Co would be
completed by the end of June.
The two chemical companies agreed to combine in an all-stock
merger in December, valued at $130 billion at the time, in a
first step towards breaking up into three separate businesses.
"We continue to expect to complete the merger in the second
half of 2016, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals,"
DuPont Chief Executive Edward Breen said on a post-earnings
call.
DuPont said last month that the antitrust division of the
U.S. Department of Justice had requested additional information
and materials to assess the merger.
Breen on Tuesday did not say when the companies expect the
DoJ to finish its review.
DuPont on Monday reported a better-than-expected
first-quarter profit and raised its 2016 profit forecast, citing
a weakening of the dollar against "most currencies."
DuPont shares were up about 1 percent at $66.64 before the
bell on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, they had fallen by about
7 percent over the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)