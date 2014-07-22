版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 18:10 BJT

DuPont profit inches up 4 pct, raises dividend

July 22 Chemicals maker DuPont's quarterly profit inched up 4 percent and raised its quarterly dividend for the third time in the last 27 months.

Net income attributable to DuPont rose to $1.07 billion, or $1.15 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.03 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales slid about 1 percent to $9.71 billion.

DuPont said it would pay a dividend of 47 cents per share in the third quarter, higher than the 45 cents paid in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
