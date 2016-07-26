版本:
2016年 7月 26日

DuPont profit rises 8.5 percent as costs fall

July 26Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $940 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $7.06 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

DuPont is merging with Dow Chemical Co in an all-stock deal - a first step toward breaking up the combined company into three separate businesses focused on agriculture, material science and specialty products. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

