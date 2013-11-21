DuPont to sell glass-laminating products business for $543 mln

Nov 21 DuPont said it would sell its glass-laminating products business to Japan's Kuraray Co Ltd for $543 million, as part of a plan to shift its focus to agriculture, alternative energy and specialty materials.

Synthetic fiber maker Kuraray will also pay the value of inventories, the companies said in a statement.

The glass-laminating business, housed in DuPont's packaging & industrial polymers unit, makes products used in architectural, automotive and industrial applications.

The business, which has 600 employees and six manufacturing sites in the United States, Europe and Asia, reported sales of about $500 million in 2012, Dupont said.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2014.

As part of DuPont's shift to high-growth areas, the company said last month it would spin off its paint pigments unit into a separately traded public company within 18 months.