OSHA says DuPont Texas plant workers who died lacked protections

HOUSTON May 14 Four workers died at in a November lethal gas release at a DuPont chemical plant because the company failed to provide them proper protections, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration said on Thursday.

"Four people lost their lives and their families lost loved ones because DuPont did not have proper safety procedures in place," said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health David Michaels.

The four workers died after being overhelmed by methyl mercaptain was released inside a building at the LaPorte, Texas, chemical plant on Nov. 15

