DuPont proxy win may encourage other CEOs to say 'no' to activists

| BOSTON
BOSTON May 13 Corporate America may find fresh
courage to say "no" to deep-pocketed activist investors after
the chief executive of DuPont, one of the world's biggest
chemical companies, beat back the year's most prominent
challenge to management on Wednesday.
Nelson Peltz, who runs the $11 billion Trian Management
hedge fund, was dealt a rare setback when investors, including
pension fund Calpers, sided with DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman to
rebuff his attempt to win four board seats and press the company
into breaking itself up.
The outcome underscores how a CEO with strong allies among
its largest investors can fend off activist advances, and could
provide a model for how corporate leaders handle future battles
waged by hedge funds such as Pershing Square Capital Management,
Starboard Value, and ValueAct.
"Companies will be more emboldened by this and more willing
to stick to their convictions and strategies, and not
necessarily rush into a negotiated settlement," said Damien
Park, managing partner at consulting firm Hedge Fund Solutions,
which helps companies defend against activists.
Analysts said Kullman's open dialogue with big shareholders,
including Vanguard, State Street and BlackRock, was instrumental
in DuPont's victory over Peltz, who had the support of prominent
shareholder advisory firm ISS.
In the past, companies seeking to avoid the cost and
distraction of proxy battles have tended to accept agitators
onto their boards before a full vote by shareholders. DuPont
spent $15 million trying to fend off Peltz, whose fund spent $8
million on its campaign, according to each side.
For example, Peltz's partner Ed Garden joined the Bank of
New York Mellon board last year, and Third Point's Daniel Loeb
got three seats on auction house Sotheby's board. This year
Pershing Square negotiated two board seats at animal health
company Zoetis shortly after buying a $2 billion stake.
Companies that have taken a harder line have often been
stung. In a recent example, Jeff Smith's Starboard last year
succeeded in replacing all 12 directors at Darden Restaurants,
which owns Olive Garden, prompting analysts to say boards no
longer have the luxury of ignoring investors who call for
spinoffs and buybacks.
Wednesday's loss for Peltz could reshape that thinking, by
showing that CEOs who have established support among big
investors for their management plans have a chance at blocking
activists in some cases.
"One takeaway is that while activists on average are
successful, they are not successful in each and every case,"
said Darren Novak, a managing director at Houlihan Lokey who
advises companies in activist shareholder situations.
Harvard Business School professor William George said
Peltz's loss "will give CEOs the courage to stand up to
activists who advocate short-term actions that aren't in the
company's best long-term interest".
To be sure, advisers and analysts said companies with clear
management flaws still offer the activist industry fertile
ground to force change.
"There are lots of broken companies out there that activists
can focus on, and this has got to be viewed as a unique
situation where Peltz went after a company that's well run but
he thought he could run better," said Wes Hall, founder of
advisory firm Kingsdale Shareholder Services. "Everyone has won
some (corporate battles) and lost some. Life goes on."
Dedicated activist hedge funds boasted record inflows in
2014 of $14.2 billion, and the roughly 70 funds in their ranks
hold a combined $119.2 billion in assets, Hedge Fund Research
data show.
(with additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Nadia Damouni
in New York, Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Tom Hals in
Wilmington; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Peter Galloway)