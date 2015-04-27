DuPont open to last-minute settlement talks with activist-sources

| NEW YORK, April 27
NEW YORK, April 27 DuPont's board is open
to a negotiated settlement with activist Trian Fund Management
in the run-up to the company's annual shareholder meeting in
May, sources close to the matter said on Monday.
Despite the stalemate between the chemical conglomerate and
the New York-based fund, DuPont's "doors are not barred for
something reasonable," one of the sources said.
On Monday, U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS recommended that
DuPont shareholders vote in favor of Trian co-founder Nelson
Peltz joining the company's board, a shot in the arm for the
activist investor ahead of voting on May 13 [ID: nL1N0XO2DB].
The firm also backed another Trian nominee but did not recommend
two others.
Trian, DuPont's fifth-largest shareholder with a 2.7 percent
stake, has argued that DuPont should split its businesses to
unlock greater value for shareholders. The company claims Trian
would seek to establish a "shadow management" team that would
undermine the company's strategic transformation.
The two sides have not held discussions for months, said
another person close to the matter. Spokespeople for DuPont and
Trian were not available for comment.
DuPont has maintained that it is open to a constructive
dialogue with Peltz's camp but has not signaled what that could
include.
In February DuPont offered to give one of Trian's nominees,
John Myers, former chief executive officer of GE Asset
Management, a seat on its board.
But Trian rejected that proposal and in March, the fund
launched a proxy battle for four board seats, including one for
Peltz, its chief executive officer.
DuPont has said it could accommodate one of Trian's nominees
but not Peltz himself. ISS, the proxy firm, also recommended
that shareholders vote for Myers.
In response, DuPont said on Monday that ISS had reached the
"wrong conclusion" in failing to recommend that shareholders
vote for all 12 of DuPont's directors.
