ISS backing of Trian nominees not a surprise, DuPont director says

| April 29
April 29 The lead director of DuPont said
on Wednesday it was not a surprise that proxy advisory firm ISS
recommended shareholders vote for two nominees backed by
activist Trian Fund Management.
ISS on Monday recommended that shareholders vote in favor of
Trian co-founder Nelson Peltz and another nominee, although it
did not recommend two others. DuPont's annual shareholder
meeting is set for May 13.
DuPont lead director Alexander Cutler, who also serves as
chief executive officer of manufacturer Eaton Corp, said
in an interview that given that ISS "has generally supported
dissident slates I think in almost every individual contest,"
its recommendation was "not a surprise, but a disappointment."
On Monday, DuPont said ISS had reached the "wrong
conclusion" in failing to recommend that shareholders vote for
all 12 of DuPont's directors.
Asked if he still had confidence that DuPont would prevail
in the proxy contest, Cutler, speaking after Eaton reported
first-quarter results on Wednesday, said: "We have made no
forecasts one way or the other. That really is going to be for
shareholders to determine."
Chemical conglomerate DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its
board and has rejected his demand to split the company's
volatile materials business from the more stable units such as
agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.
Trian is DuPont's fifth largest shareholder.
DuPont's board is open to a negotiated settlement with
Trian, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Diane Craft)