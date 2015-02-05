Dupont says Trian insisted Peltz join board

Feb 5 Dupont said Trian Fund Management LP, which has launched a proxy war for the company's board, had refused to consider any proposal that did not include Chief Executive Nelson Peltz himself joining the board.

The company said in a regulatory filing there was one Trian nominee it would consider as a potential board member but Trian has rejected the proposal.

DuPont on Thursday appointed Edward Breen and James Gallogly, who are not among Trian's nominees, as independent directors. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)