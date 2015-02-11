版本:
Trian urges DuPont shareholders to vote for its nominees

Feb 11 Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP filed a proxy statement, urging DuPont shareholders to vote for its nominees to the board, including Nelson Peltz.

DuPont said last week that it would have considered a Trian nominee if the fund had agreed to withdraw its slate of nominees.

The company said Trian had insisted on a board seat for Chief Executive Peltz. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)
