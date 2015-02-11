Trian urges DuPont shareholders to vote for its nominees

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies enters into second amended and restated credit agreement
* Sensient Technologies - on may 3 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of may 3, 2017 with a group of nine banks
Feb 11 Activist investor Trian Fund Management LP filed a proxy statement, urging DuPont shareholders to vote for its nominees to the board, including Nelson Peltz.
DuPont said last week that it would have considered a Trian nominee if the fund had agreed to withdraw its slate of nominees.
The company said Trian had insisted on a board seat for Chief Executive Peltz. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected
* Sees secondary offering of its common stock of 5.3 million shares - sec filing