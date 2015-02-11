UPDATE 3-Peltz softens stance on splitting DuPont

* Trian Fund "open-minded" about keeping portfolio together
* Launches proxy battle for board seats
* Says election a referendum on company's performance
(Adds comments from source close to DuPont)
By Swetha Gopinath
Feb 11 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge
fund said it was "open-minded" about keeping DuPont
together, after agitating for months to break up the chemical
conglomerate.
Trian Fund Management LP detailed the change in strategy on
Wednesday, while urging DuPont shareholders to vote Nelson Peltz
and three other nominees to the board.
"Trian does not see this election as a referendum on
separating the businesses, but rather a referendum on DuPont's
financial performance," the fund said in a letter to DuPont
shareholders.
Trian, which owns a 2.68 percent stake in DuPont, has
criticized DuPont for failing to meet its own earnings and
revenue targets.
"While Trian advocates a separation as a means to improving
performance, Trian nominees are open-minded to keeping the
portfolio together if performance can be improved," the fund
wrote in a White Paper published on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1KINOKj)
The fund had urged DuPont to separate its agriculture,
nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences divisions from
its volatile but strong cash flow-generating materials
businesses.
DuPont, which is spinning off its performance chemicals
business, had repeatedly rebuffed Trian's demand.
Trian changed its strategy because DuPont shareholders did
not support a split of the company, and the fund was likely to
bring the break-up back on the table if it were to gain the
board seats, a source close to DuPont told Reuters.
DuPont on Wednesday said it would review Trian's latest
presentation.
The hedge fund's proxy battle for board seats comes days
after DuPont named two of its own nominees as directors.
DuPont said last week that it would have considered a Trian
nominee if the fund had agreed to withdraw its slate of
nominees, but Trian had insisted on a board seat for Peltz.
DuPont shares were down 1 percent at $74.81 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Don Sebastian)