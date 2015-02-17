版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 00:12 BJT

DuPont says Peltz not open to "constructive resolution"

Feb 17 DuPont said it had met with Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management "more than 20 times" to work toward a "constructive resolution" of a brewing proxy war between the hedge fund and the company, but had been rebuffed.

Trian, which owns a 2.68 percent stake in DuPont, has urged shareholders to vote for Peltz and three other nominees to the company's board.

DuPont has repeatedly snubbed Trian's demand and instead named two of its own nominees as directors earlier this month.

The hedge fund, which had been urging DuPont for months to break up, said last week it was "open-minded" about keeping the company together, but criticized it for failing to meet earnings and revenue targets. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐