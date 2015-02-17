DuPont says Peltz not open to "constructive resolution"

Feb 17 DuPont said it had met with Nelson
Peltz's Trian Fund Management "more than 20 times" to work
toward a "constructive resolution" of a brewing proxy war
between the hedge fund and the company, but had been rebuffed.
Trian, which owns a 2.68 percent stake in DuPont, has urged
shareholders to vote for Peltz and three other nominees to the
company's board.
DuPont has repeatedly snubbed Trian's demand and instead
named two of its own nominees as directors earlier this month.
The hedge fund, which had been urging DuPont for months to
break up, said last week it was "open-minded" about keeping the
company together, but criticized it for failing to meet earnings
and revenue targets.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)