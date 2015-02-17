UPDATE 1-DuPont strikes back at Peltz as proxy war heats up

(Adds background, source comment)
By Swetha Gopinath
Feb 17 DuPont hit back at activist
investor Nelson Peltz's criticism of the company's performance,
pointing out that its shareholder returns have been better than
that of its rivals.
Trian, which owns a 2.68 percent stake in DuPont, has urged
shareholders to vote Peltz and three other nominees to the
company's board, calling the proxy vote a "referendum on
DuPont's financial performance."
Up to Friday's close, DuPont's shares had risen 18 percent
in the last 12 months, compared with a 7 percent increase for
Dow Chemical Co. The S&P 500 Index had climbed 14
percent during the period.
Dow Chemical averted a proxy fight with Dan Loeb's hedge
fund, Third Point LLC, last November by agreeing to add four
independent directors to its board.
Trian, which had previously called for a break-up of DuPont,
said last week it was "open-minded" about keeping the company
together.
DuPont said on Tuesday it had met with Trian more than 20
times in an effort to "work constructively" with the fund.
"Despite our engagement, they presented an ultimatum to
DuPont that they have continued to reiterate to us - break up
the company, put Trian on the DuPont board, or face a proxy
fight," Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said in a letter to
shareholders.
DuPont named two of its own nominees as directors earlier
this month, rebuffing Peltz's demand for a board seat.
The company has also refused Trian's demand to split its
materials businesses from its agriculture, nutrition and health,
and industrial biosciences divisions.
DuPont said it had started the process to spin off its
performance chemicals unit "well before" Trian's investment,
criticizing the hedge fund for trying to take credit for the
move.
The company's board has always been willing to listen to
Trian's suggestions but with Peltz insisting on a board seat for
himself, a proxy fight was inevitable, a source close to DuPont
told Reuters on Tuesday.
DuPont has not set a date for its annual shareholder
meeting.
(Additional reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)