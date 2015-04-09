Trian says DuPont shares could be worth more than $120 by 2017-end

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Trian Fund Management LP, which is seeking four seats on DuPont's board, said the chemical company's shares could be worth more than $120 by the end of 2017.
DuPont shares closed at $71.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock should be trading at $78.90, according to StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which takes analysts' five-year estimates and models the growth trajectory over a longer period of time.
Activist investor Trian, which owns 24.6 million DuPont shares valued at about $1.8 billion, also on Thursday urged shareholders to vote for its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, and three other board nominees.
DuPont in a separate statement urged shareholders to vote for all 12 of its existing directors. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.