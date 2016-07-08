DuPont ordered to pay additional $500,000 in lawsuit over Teflon-making chemical

NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. jurors on Friday ordered DuPont to pay an additional $500,000 in punitive damages to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical used to make Teflon at one of its plants, according to a lawyer for the plaintiff.

The same jury in Ohio federal court had awarded plaintiff David Freeman $5.1 million in compensatory damages on Wednesday. It is the second trial in which a jury has found DuPont liable for claims involving exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8, which is used to make products such as Teflon non-stick cookware, and the first time a jury has found that the company's "actual malice" warranted an award of punitive damages. (Reporting by Jessica Dye)