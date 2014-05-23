U.S. FDA approves Durata's acute bacterial skin infection drug

WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Friday it has approved a new drug to
treat acute bacterial skin infections made by Durata
Therapeutics Inc.
Approval of the drug, Dalvance, follows a positive
recommendation by the FDA's advisory committee, which also gave
a favorable review to a rival product from Cubist
Pharmaceuticals Inc. The FDA is set to rule on the
Cubist drug shortly.
Both drugs are designed to treat serious acute bacterial
skin and skin structure infections, or ABSSSI. The infections
involve deep tissue or are associated with an underlying disease
such as diabetes. They are aimed at serious Gram-positive
infections, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus
aureus, or MRSA.
Durata's drug, known generically as dalbavancin, is given in
two doses, the first on day one and the second on day eight.
