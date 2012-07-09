版本:
Spain's Duro Felguera in 300 mln euro Argentina deal

MADRID, July 9 Spain's Duro Felguera said on Monday it would take part in a turn-key project in Argentina to build a gas power plant along with General Electric and Argentina's Fainser.

The company said the total project involved an investment of more than $700 million. The deal was worth 300 million euros ($369.21 million) to Duro Felguera.

